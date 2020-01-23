  • search
    ISIS cleric ‘Jabba the Jihadi’, who endorsed rape, ethnic cleansing carried to prison in truck

    By PTI
    Damascus, Jan 23: Heavy weighed ISIS leader - dubbed 'Jabba the Jihadi' on social media was nabbed recently by the SWAT team of Iraqi forces.

    Weighing at a whopping 560 pounds (250 kg approx.), Muslim fanatic Shifa Al-Nima, also known as Abu Abdul-Bari was loaded onto a flatbed pickup truck by the Iraqi SWAT team as he was too large to be accommodated inside the police car, reported New York Post.

    The IS preacher provided religious justification for enslavement, rape, torture and ethnic cleansing, said British activist Maajid Nawaz.

    Founded in 2013, the IS terrorist group -- often known as ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) -- remains a major global threat despite the killing of its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a US raid last year.

    According to an official statement by the Iraqi forces, the apprehended mufti Abu Abdul Bari was known for "provocative speeches against the security forces" and was an important leader of "ISIS gangs".

    The statement further added that Bari passed "fatwas" to order the killings of Islamic clerics who refused to pledge their loyalty to ISIS.

