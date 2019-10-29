ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s top replacement killed by US troops: Trump

Washington, Oct 29: President Trump on Tuesday announced that the man who was expected to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of ISIS was also killed by American troops.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!"

The worlds most dangerous terrorist, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that the chief of the Islamic State, Baghdadi had been killed in US action.

New audio message from ISIS chief Bhagdadi released

Baghdadi stayed out of the limelight for long. He would release audio and video clips at regular intervals, but since 2015, the frequency dropped considerably. The last message he released was in September. Baghdadi had in September released an audio message with the title 'Do Deeds.'

In the 30-minute audio clip, the supreme commander of the ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi called on cadres of his outfit to resist and lead the fight for the next five years.

Since 2016 there have been numerous claims about the death of ISIS chief, who calls himself the Caliph. Russia had claimed that he had been killed, following which Amaq, the official news agency of the ISIS had also said that their leader had died.