Iran-owned oil tanker 'hit by two rockets' near Saudi Arabia port

Tehran, Oct 11: An explosion set an Iranian oil tanker travelling through Red Sea near the Saudi port of Jeddah on Friday, Iranian state television reported.

The vessel owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company was hit about 100 kilometres (60 miles) off the Saudi coast, causing oil to leak into the Red Sea, the television reported.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said experts on board to investigate did not rule out it being a "terrorist attack".