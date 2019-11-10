  • search
Trending Ayodhya Verdict Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Iran's president says new oil field with 50B barrels found

    By PTI
    |

    Tehran, Nov 10: Iran's president says a new oil field has been discovered with an estimated 50 billion barrels of crude oil in the country's south.

    The announcement by President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday would mean Iran's proven crude oil reserves would be boosted by a third. Right now, Iran says it has some 150 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves. He said the discovered field was located in Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan province.

    Hassan Rouhani
    Hassan Rouhani

    Rouhani made the announcement Sunday in a speech in the desert city of Yazd. Iran's energy industry has been hard-hit by US sanctions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

    Oil reserves refer to crude that's economically feasible to extract. Figures can vary wildly by country due to differing standards, though it remains a yardstick of comparison among oil-producing nations.

    Iran currently has the world's fourth-largest proven deposits of crude oil and the world's second-largest deposits of natural gas. It shares a massive offshore field in the Persian Gulf with Qatar.

    Indian Oil Apprentice Recruitment 2019 state-wise openings; IOCL apply online link for 380 jobs

    The new oil field could become Iran's second-largest field after one containing 65 billion barrels in Ahvaz. The field is 2,400 square kilometers (925 square miles), with the deposit some 80 meters (260 feet) deep, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

    Since the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, the other countries involved - Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China - have been struggling to save it. However, they've offered no means by which Iran can sell its oil abroad. Iran since has gone beyond the deal's stockpile and enrichment limits, as well as started using advanced centrifuges barred by the deal. It just began injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at an underground facility as well.

    The collapse of the nuclear deal coincided with a tense summer of mysterious attacks on oil tankers and Saudi oil facilities that the U.S. blamed on Iran. Tehran denied the allegation, though it did seize oil tankers and shoot down a U.S. military surveillance drone.

    More IRAN News

    Read more about:

    iran crude oil

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue