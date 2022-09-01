International news brief: US President Biden to deliver prime-time speech on 'battle' for democracy and more

International news brief: UN cites possible crimes against humanity in China; Rishi Sunak closes campaign

International

pti-Deepika S

Beijing, Sep 01: China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office has said in a long-awaited report. The report released Wednesday calls for an urgent international response over allegations of torture and other rights violations in Beijing's campaign to root out terrorism.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet brushed aside Chin's calls for the office to withhold the report, which follows her own trip to Xinjiang in May and which Beijing's contends is part of a Western campaign to smear China's reputation.

Rishi Sunak closes campaign

ishi Sunak struck a personal note in the final hustings event before the election for a new Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister concludes, as he thanked his parents and wife Akshata Murty for their support.

Addressing a teeming concert venue at Wembley in London on Wednesday night, the Indian-origin former Chancellor could have been mistaken for a rockstar amid the loud cheers and screams of "Rishi, Rishi".

Given the sharp contrast between his booming welcome and that of his rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, it was clear that at least for this audience Sunak was the winning candidate in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

Portugal health minister resigns

In a shocking incident, a pregnant Indian tourist passed away in Portugal after she was turned away from a maternity ward. Taking responsibility for the death, Portuguese Heath Minster Marta Temido resigned from her post saying she felt "no longer able to remain in office" after broad criticism over her handling of recent staffing problems at public hospitals.

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

Reports of sexual assaults across the US military jumped by 13 per cent last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of pandemic restrictions and public venues reopened, The Associated Press has learned. Mirroring the increase in those reports is the disclosure that close to 36,000 service members said in a confidential survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact - a dramatic increase over the roughly 20,000 who said that in a similar 2018 survey, US defence and military officials said.

Small plane crashes in Abu Dhabi, injuring pilot

A small plane crashed in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, police said, injuring the pilot but causing no other casualties. Instead of landing at the capital's private jet airport, the glider hurtled into the parking lot of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, police said. They attributed the crash of the plane, a single-engine, fixed-wing Cessna Caravan, to a "technical malfunction."

Biden speaks to Israeli PM on Iran

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel to consult on global and regional security challenges, including threats posed by Iran, the White House said. During the call, the President underscored US' commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, said a readout of the call. Biden expressed appreciation for the warm reception during his July trip to Israel, a visit that illustrated the unbreakable bonds and friendship between our two countries, said the White House.

with agency inputs