International news brief: UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted by October 24

London, Oct 17: British lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss this week despite Downing Street's warning that it could trigger a general election, the Daily Mail reported. The UK PM may face an ouster by October 24.

More than 100 members of parliament (MPs) belonging to the governing Conservative Party are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Truss to Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's committee which organises the leadership contest, the tabloid reported, quoting unnamed sources.

Nigeria: Over 600 killed in catastrophic flooding

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered 12,000 metric tonnes of food items from Nigeria's strategic reserve for communities affected by catastrophic flooding last week.

Some 603 people have died from one of the worst floods to have affected the country in recent history, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said in an update Sunday.

Roughly 82,000 houses and 110,000 hectares (272,000 acres) of farmland had been submerged and destroyed, Farouq added.

UK's PM Liz Truss reverses plan to cut corporation tax

Gates Foundation pledges USD 1.2B to eradicate polio globally

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will commit USD 1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide. The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's strategy through 2026. The initiative is trying to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries, the foundation said in a statement Sunday.

First Russian soldiers arrive in Belarus for new joint force

The first Russian soldiers to take part in a new joint force with Belarusian troops have arrived in Belarus, Minsk's defence ministry said on Saturday.

"The first convoys of Russian servicemen from the regional force group have arrived in Belarus," the ministry said, adding that their mission was "exclusively to strengthen the protection and defence of the border".

with agency inputs

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 9:05 [IST]