International news brief: PM Modi in Germany for G7 summit, Russia to send Belarus nuclear-capable missiles

International

oi-Deepika S

Moscow, Jun 26: G7 summit kicks off in Germany under shadow of Ukraine war Russia to send nuclear-capable missiles to Belarus. OneIndia news brings you the top headlines to kick start your day from around the World.

Russia to send Belarus nuclear-capable missiles

Russia intends to supply nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus in the coming months, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"In the coming months, we will transfer to Belarus Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which can use ballistic or cruise missiles, in their conventional and nuclear versions," Putin said in a broadcast on Russian television at the start of his meeting with Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg.

Monkeypox is not international health emergency: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday said monkeypox was not a "public health emergency of international concern."

Stopping short of declaring it a public, international emergency, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter: "The response requires urgent coordinated action now to stop the further spread of monkeypox virus, using public health measures and ensuring health tools are available to at-risk populations and shared fairly."

Iran and EU say Vienna nuke talks will resume in coming days

The European Union and Iran agreed to resume negotiations in Vienna in the coming days over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The agreement could help relieve tensions after the talks stalled for months, while Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels under decreasing international oversight.

Pope hails families, blasts ''culture of waste'' after Roe

Pope Francis celebrated families and urged them to shun "selfish" decisions that are indifferent to life as he closed out a big Vatican rally a day after the US Supreme Court ended constitutional protection for abortion. Francis didn't refer to the ruling or explicitly mention abortion in his homily. But he used the buzzwords he has throughout his papacy about the need to defend families and to condemn a "culture of waste" that he believes is behind the societal acceptance of abortion.

PM Modi in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for Germany to attend the G7 Summit, scheduled from June 26-27, where he will hold meetings with over 12 world leaders and will have over 15 hectic engagements.

PM Modi will also speak at an Indian community event in Munich, which is expected to be the largest such programme post-COVID-19.

What happened in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged fellow G7 leaders not to "give up" on Ukraine four months into Russia's war. He also pledged fresh financial support for Kyiv.

In a late-night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had been hit by 45 Russian missiles over the previous 24 hours, which he described as a cynical attempt to break Ukrainians' spirits.

The Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast is now completely under Russian control, a senior official from Russia's Defense Ministry has said.

Story first published: Sunday, June 26, 2022, 7:36 [IST]