Indonesia tsunami: Band singer gives emotional farewell to dead wife

Jakarta, Dec 25: A scary footage of a huge wave smashing into a live open-air concert in Java in Indonesia which was struck by a deadly tsunami last week has shocked the entire world. The tragedy saw three members of the popular band Seventeen which was performing at the time getting killed besides the wife of the lead singer.

On Tuesday, lead vocalist Riefian Fajarsyah posted a video clip of himself on the social media caressing the coffin of his late wife Dylan Sahara, a television personality, in her hometown Ponogoro on the east side of the island of Java. Sahara, who was set to turn 26 the day after her death was also supposed to contest Indonesian parliamentary election in 2019.

Moments prior to Tsunami striking Tanjung Lesung Beach Resort, Banten.

as the Band Seventeen was performing on sat night Dec 22nd. 2018

Dylan Sahara and Riefian Fajarsyah are found alive.

Reportedly the bassist & Seventeen manager died .#PrayForAnyer 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sqPz6mC4LE — Bali Promotion Center ⭐️⭐️❤️⭐️⭐️ (@translatorbali) December 23, 2018

"How can I live without you, Dylan Sahara?" Fajarsyah wrote on his widely followed Instagram account and it moved souls across the world.

"Thank you guys for your prayers. Only God can repay your kindness. Please send prayers for my wife Dylan so she will be at peace."

"(She) was not perfect and neither am I, but she never stopped trying to be the best wife," Fajarsyah said in his online tribute to his dead wife.

Sahara had gone missing after the tragedy and was identified at a hospital late on Monday, December 24, two days after the incident, according to the archipelago's media reports.

Daughter of a well-known politician from Indonesia, Sahara was on the spot when a hig wave buried the company-sponsored event which was taking place at Tanjung Lesung beach resort on the western tip of the island of Java.

Funerals were also held on Monday for the dead members of the band. Thirty-five-year-old Fajarsyah was the only surviving member of the band which has released over half a dozen albums.

Over 400 people have died in the devastating tsunami that struck on December 22.