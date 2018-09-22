Indian Golden Globe Race sailor goes missing in Indian ocean

Perth, Sep 22: Rescue efforts led by Australian Defence Forces are underway off Perth to find 39-year old Indian Golden Globe Race skipper Abhilash Tomy. He is a serving Indian Naval Flying Officer. Golden Globe Race is a sailing race around the world that started on 1 July from France.

According Indian Navy, Commander Abhilash Tomy was dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea condition. He is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia. INS Satpura has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is co-ordinating the rescue of injured skipper Abhilash Tomy - described as one of India's most prominent sailors - who hasn't been heard from since reporting a sailing injury overnight.

According to Australian media, a code red alert has been issued after the solo skipper sent a dramatic text message sounding the alarm.

The 2018 Golden Globe Race is a sailing race around the world which started on 1 July 2018 from Les Sables-d'Olonne, France. The race started fifty years after the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race and features yachts similar to those used at that time, with no modern technology allowed.