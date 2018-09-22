  • search

Indian Golden Globe Race sailor goes missing in Indian ocean

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Perth, Sep 22: Rescue efforts led by Australian Defence Forces are underway off Perth to find 39-year old Indian Golden Globe Race skipper Abhilash Tomy. He is a serving Indian Naval Flying Officer. Golden Globe Race is a sailing race around the world that started on 1 July from France.

    According Indian Navy, Commander Abhilash Tomy was dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea condition. He is in the south Indian Ocean, approximately 1900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia. INS Satpura has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

    Indian Golden Globe Race sailor goes missing in Indian ocean
    Indian sailor Abhilash Tomy

    Also Read | NASA's Parker Solar Probe captures stunning image of the Milky Way

    The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is co-ordinating the rescue of injured skipper Abhilash Tomy - described as one of India's most prominent sailors - who hasn't been heard from since reporting a sailing injury overnight.

    According to Australian media, a code red alert has been issued after the solo skipper sent a dramatic text message sounding the alarm.

    Also Read | Man suffers heart attack on first date; doctor girlfriend's 'kiss' saves his life

    The 2018 Golden Globe Race is a sailing race around the world which started on 1 July 2018 from Les Sables-d'Olonne, France. The race started fifty years after the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race and features yachts similar to those used at that time, with no modern technology allowed.

    Read more about:

    australia indian navy indian ocean

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue