India will overcome from difficult economic situation soon: Rajnath

International

oi-Mousumi Dash

New York, Dec 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who visited US on Monday for the 2019 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC has stated that to some extent India is affected by the global economic slowdown, beside this statement he also said showing confidence that India will overcome this difficult situation in a few months.

Singh, addressed the members of the Indian community at an educational organisation Asia Society at an event organised by the Consulate General of India.

Putting emphasis on economy slowdown the Defence Minister said that this was not a matter of big concern for India as the government of India has taken necessary measures and also announced economic packages to boost economic growth.

India has no extra-territorial ambitions: Rajnath Singh

According to PTI Singh said, "We can face and tackle the global economic slowdown only by increasing consumer demand."

He also added that the Modi-led-government has taken several structural and procedural reforms.

Praising the Indian Government reforms, Singh further stated that despite the global economic recession, India is not affected by this like other countries because India's consumer demand is comparatively better.

India's GDP growth slowed for the sixth consecutive quarter in the July-September quarter to 4.5 per cent as manufacturing slumped on low domestic consumption.

According to PTI report, he also stated that India has faced such situation earlier too. He said that India is not affected by the global economic slowdown first time. During the Congress government, Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, then also India was impacted by the global economic slowdown, as well as during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time. He stressed that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a decisive government and "no one can put a question mark on Prime Minister Modi's decisiveness."

Regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that his government has done what it had promised in 1951.

The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will meet Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 18 for the second 2019 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington DC.