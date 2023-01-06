India to deploy single largest platoon of women peacekeepers at a UN mission; PM says 'Proud to see this'

New Delhi, Jan 06: India is set to deploy a platoon of Women Peacekeepers in Abyei as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force, Abyei (UNISFA) on Friday. This will be India's largest single unit of women Peacekeepers in a UN Mission since we deployed the first-ever all women's contingent in Liberia in 2007.

It will also herald India's intent of increasing significantly the number of Indian women in Peacekeeping contingents.

The Indian contingent, comprising of two officers and 25 Other Ranks, will form part of an Engagement platoon and specialise in Community outreach, though they will be performing extensive security related tasks as well.

Their presence will be especially welcome in Abyei, where a recent spurt in violence has triggered a spate of challenging humanitarian concerns for women and children in the conflict zone.

Women Peacekeepers are highly regarded in Peacekeeping Missions throughout the world for their ability to reach out and connect with women and children in local populations, especially victims of sexual violence in conflict zones. Indian women particularly have a rich tradition in Peacekeeping.

Dr Kiran Bedi, UN's first Police Adviser, Major Suman Gawani and Shakti Devi have made a mark for themselves in UN Peacekeeping. Our teams in the Congo and South Sudan have also done sterling work in mainstreaming women and children into Community and Social developmental projects at the grassroots level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on Friday at the Indian Army deploying its largest contingent of women peacekeepers at a UN mission.

"Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti (women power) is even more gladdening," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He was replying to an Army tweet that said: "Indian Army deploys its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nations mission at Abyei, UNISFA. The team will provide relief and assistance to women and children in one of the highly operational and challenging terrain conditions under the UN flag."

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 20:37 [IST]