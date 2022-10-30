YouTube
    India stands in solidarity...: Jaishankar on Seoul Halloween stampede

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Seoul, Oct 30: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed deep shock at the loss of lives due to a stampede in Seoul.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

    Taking to Twitter Jaishankar wrote "Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time.

    The death toll due to a stampede at a packed Halloween event in central Seoul, South Korea has climbed to 151, a report by news agency Yonhap said.

    Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

    The crowd, estimated to be around 1 lakh, had gathered on Saturday night in Itaewon, a central district of the megacity which has hundreds of shops and some particularly narrow streets, local news outlets said.

    Several video shows fire authorities administrating CPR as of 11.30 pm on Saturday. In one section, paramedics were seen checking the status of a dozen or more people who lied motionless under blue blankets.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 9:21 [IST]
    X