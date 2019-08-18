Traditions have created deep bonds between India and Bhutan: PM Modi

By Simran Kashyap

Thimphu, Aug 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the young Bhutanese students of the prestigious Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu on Sunday.

The address was also be attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

While addressing Modi said,''It is natural that the people of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other, as we are close not just due to our geography. Our history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between our peoples and nations.''

''India is home to world's largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat, which offers health assurance to 500 million Indians. India has among the cheapest data connectivity in the world, which is directly and indirectly empowering millions'', says Prime Minister Modi.

He also said,''Much of what I wrote in my book 'Exam Warriors' is influenced by teachings of Lord Buddha, especially the importance of positivity, overcoming fear and living in oneness, be it with the present moment or with mother nature.''

Later, the Leader of Opposition will call on Prime Minister Modi. The King is hosting a luncheon for Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Bhutan on Saturday on a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with Bhutanese leaders to further deepen the bilateral ties.

This is Modi's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering received Modi at the airport. Modi was given a red-carpet welcome after his arrival here.

Later, the prime minister headed for the capital Thimphu.

During the visit, Modi would hold talks with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his Bhutanese counterpart on the entire gamut of bilateral relations.