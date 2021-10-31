India gets G20 support to strengthen WHO for faster vaccine approval

Rome, Oct 31: G20 leaders have agreed that the WHO would be strengthened to fast-track the process for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccines.

Addressing a press conference, India's G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal said the leaders adopted the Rome Declaration at the G20 Summit and the communique gives a very strong message under the health section with the countries agreeing that COVID-19 immunization is a global public good.

It was decided that the recognition of Covid vaccines which are deemed to be safe and efficacious by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be mutually accepted subject to national and privacy laws that the countries may have, Goyal said.

"It has been agreed that everybody will help to optimize processes and procedures of WHO for vaccine approval and emergency use authorisation. WHO will be strengthen so that they can do recognition of vaccine faster," Goyal said.

WHO's technical advisory group will meet on November 3 to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin.

PM Modi had told G20 leaders on Saturday that India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic. He had said it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.

Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 23:15 [IST]