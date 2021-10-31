YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India gets G20 support to strengthen WHO for faster vaccine approval

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Rome, Oct 31: G20 leaders have agreed that the WHO would be strengthened to fast-track the process for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccines.

    Representational Image

    Addressing a press conference, India's G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal said the leaders adopted the Rome Declaration at the G20 Summit and the communique gives a very strong message under the health section with the countries agreeing that COVID-19 immunization is a global public good.

    It was decided that the recognition of Covid vaccines which are deemed to be safe and efficacious by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be mutually accepted subject to national and privacy laws that the countries may have, Goyal said.

    "It has been agreed that everybody will help to optimize processes and procedures of WHO for vaccine approval and emergency use authorisation. WHO will be strengthen so that they can do recognition of vaccine faster," Goyal said.

    "Leaders adopted the 'Rome Declaration' at the G20 Summit. This communiqué gives a very strong message under health section where we have agreed that COVID immunization is a global public good," Goyal said.

    "The recognition of COVID vaccines which are deemed to be safe and efficacious by WHO will be mutually accepted, subjected to national laws that countries may have," he added.

    WHO's technical advisory group will meet on November 3 to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin.

    PM Modi had told G20 leaders on Saturday that India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic. He had said it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.

    More G20 SUMMIT News  

    Read more about:

    g20 summit Corona vaccine narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 23:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X