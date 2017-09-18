In support of Trump's South Asia policy Muhajirs hold peace rally

Washington, September 18: In support of US President Donald Trump's new South Asia policy Members of the World Muhajir Congress have held a peace rally in front of the White House. Trump hit out at Pakistan for harbouring terrorists.

Muhajir is an Arabic-origin term used in Pakistan to describe Muslim immigrants, of multi-ethnic origin, and their descendants, who migrated from India after the Partition.

Trump in his new policy last month vowed to keep the US troops in Afghanistan so that a hasty recall did not create a void to be filled by terrorist organisations like al-Qaeda and the ISIS. He pledged to fight against all forms of terrorism and bring stability in South Asia.

Trump said that America had been paying Pakistan billions of dollars while at the same time the country was housing terror organisations that the US has been fighting against.

"We stand today in compassion with the people and government of the United States at a time when the USA and the rest of the world are facing the menace of ruthless religious extremism and terrorism," World Muhajir Congress (WMC) said in a statement yesterday.

According to WMC, about 50 million Muhajirs live in Karachi, Hyderabad and other urban areas of the Sindh province. "We collectively extend our support to the US Administration in its efforts to eliminate terror safe havens on Pakistani soil," they said.

They called for the elimination of terror sanctuaries in Pakistan. "We also express our deep sympathies with the families of victims who lost their loved ones in 9/11 terror attacks and other acts of terrorism around the globe," it said.

Leaders and activists of different political and ethnic groups from South Asia -Muhajirs, Balochs, Afghans and Indians- attended the rally. The participants held banners and placards highlighting Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism and demanded that the Trump Administration declare Pakistan a "state sponsoring terrorism".

PTI