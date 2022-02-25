In pics: The absolute devastation in Ukraine

YouTube
    Kyiv, Feb 25: Russia ordered military action in Ukraine on Thursday and the assault continued on Friday as well. There has been widespread devastation following the military action in Ukraine.

    Pictures show buildings crushed, planes shot down and plenty of rubble on the road owing to military and air strikes by Russia.

    (All images used in this article are courtesy the Twitter handle of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. You can follow them at https://twitter.com/SESU_UA)

    Luhansk region:

    Luhansk region:

    Shelling in Starobilsk, Luhansk region:

    Russia military operation

    Russia military operation

    Russia launched military operation on Thursday

    Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia-Ukraine war

    The war has entered into day 2

    Streets of Vatutina

    Streets of Vatutina

    Streets of Vatutina and Starotaganrogska

    Photo of Starobilsk

    Photo of the aftermath of the shelling in Starobilsk, Luhansk region

    Rescue operation

    Rescue operation

    Firefighting and rescue being carried out

    Ukraine rescue operation

    Ukraine rescue operation

    6 persons were rescued

    Ukraine in pics

    Ukraine in pics

    1 person lost his life

    devastation in Ukraine

    devastation in Ukraine

    Fire at Sadova

    Video from the street

    Kosice in Kyiv, where as a result of GNP partial destruction of a residential building and a fire.

    Plane crashed on the building

    Plane crashed on the building

    Fire caused after plane crashed on the building

    Ukraine

    Ukraine

    No clarity as yet on victims

    Kosice

    Kosice

    Residential building hit at Kosice

    Ukraine in images

    Ukraine in images

    A huge threat at complete destruction

    Russia attacks ukraine

    Russia attacks ukraine

    10 storey building hit in fighting

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 13:04 [IST]
