In pics: The absolute devastation in Ukraine
Kyiv, Feb 25: Russia ordered military action in Ukraine on Thursday and the assault continued on Friday as well. There has been widespread devastation following the military action in Ukraine.
Pictures show buildings crushed, planes shot down and plenty of rubble on the road owing to military and air strikes by Russia.
(All images used in this article are courtesy the Twitter handle of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. You can follow them at https://twitter.com/SESU_UA)
Luhansk region:
Shelling in Starobilsk, Luhansk region:
Streets of Vatutina
Streets of Vatutina and Starotaganrogska
Photo of Starobilsk
Photo of the aftermath of the shelling in Starobilsk, Luhansk region
Rescue operation
Firefighting and rescue being carried out
Ukraine rescue operation
6 persons were rescued
1 person lost his life
Fire at Sadova
Video from the street
Kosice in Kyiv, where as a result of GNP partial destruction of a residential building and a fire.
Plane crashed on the building
Fire caused after plane crashed on the building
No clarity as yet on victims
Kosice
Residential building hit at Kosice
A huge threat at complete destruction
10 storey building hit in fighting