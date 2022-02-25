In pics: The absolute devastation in Ukraine

UNSC draft resolution condemns Russia, asks for immediate cessation of force

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Feb 25: Russia ordered military action in Ukraine on Thursday and the assault continued on Friday as well. There has been widespread devastation following the military action in Ukraine.

Pictures show buildings crushed, planes shot down and plenty of rubble on the road owing to military and air strikes by Russia.

(All images used in this article are courtesy the Twitter handle of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. You can follow them at https://twitter.com/SESU_UA)

Luhansk region: Shelling in Starobilsk, Luhansk region: Russia military operation Russia launched military operation on Thursday Russia-Ukraine war The war has entered into day 2 Streets of Vatutina Streets of Vatutina and Starotaganrogska Фото наслідків обстрілів у Старобільську, Луганська область pic.twitter.com/qX6X51aRZY — DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022 Photo of Starobilsk Photo of the aftermath of the shelling in Starobilsk, Luhansk region Rescue operation Firefighting and rescue being carried out Ukraine rescue operation 6 persons were rescued Ukraine in pics 1 person lost his life devastation in Ukraine Fire at Sadova Відео з вул. Кошиця у Києві, де внаслідок влучення ВНП часткове руйнування житлового будинку та пожежа. Працюють рятувальники pic.twitter.com/f7KgQZCje6 — DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) February 25, 2022 Video from the street Kosice in Kyiv, where as a result of GNP partial destruction of a residential building and a fire. Plane crashed on the building Fire caused after plane crashed on the building Ukraine No clarity as yet on victims Kosice Residential building hit at Kosice Ukraine in images A huge threat at complete destruction Russia attacks ukraine 10 storey building hit in fighting

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 13:04 [IST]