In major reversal of post-Soviet order, Belarus to renounce non-nuclear status, host Russian Nukes

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Minsk, Feb 28: Belarus on Monday voted in favour of the new constitutional reforms that will now allow the country to host nuclear weapons, making it a potential launchpad for its strongest ally Russia in the wake of the ongoing war between Moscow and Ukraine.

At least 65.16% of Belarusians cast in support of the referendum, VOA News reported, citing Minsk Central Election Commission head, Igor Karpenko. To come into force, the amendments need to receive at least 50 percent of the vote with a turnout of over half the electorate.

The vote also approved an extended rule of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The referendum was held Sunday as the ex-Soviet country's neighbour Ukraine is under attack from Russian troops and delegations from Moscow and Kyiv are expected to meet for talks on the Belarusian border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly has put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on "special alert," as per US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

On the sidelines of the voting process, Minsk is also set to host Russian representatives and their Ukrainian counterparts for talks in the Belarusian border city of Gomel. The majority vote suggested that nuclear weapons could make a re-entry to Belarusian soil for the first time after the fall of the Soviet Union.

"If you (the West) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday while addressing the press at the polling station, as per TRT World.

(with PTI inputs)

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 13:50 [IST]