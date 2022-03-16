'Think about where you want to stand in history': US to India on buying Russia oil

In hint of compromise, Zelensky signals ‘no NATO’ for Ukraine

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kyiv, Mar 16: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hinted that his country should accept that it will not become a member of the US led NATO military alliance, which is being opposed by Russia.

If we cannot enter through open doors then we must cooperate with the association with which we can, which will help protect us and have separate guarantees, Zelesnky said in a video address.

Zelensky also said that the peace talks with Russia are more realistic. He said that the talks with Russia are beginning to sound more realistic, but some time is still needed to reach a breakthrough.

Russia on the other hand continues to press Ukraine to formally renounce any intention of ever joining NATO. Russia also wants the breakaway provinces of Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk to be formally recognised.

Meanwhile Russia said that it was launching a procedure to exit the council of Europe. This is being done amidst growing pressure for its expulsion from the pan European rights group.

On Tuesday, Russia and Ukraine held peace talks, but the outcome of the same is not clear as yet. Talks between the two countries will continue on Wednesday as well.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 8:51 [IST]