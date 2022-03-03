The spirit in which foreign policy should be run: Tharoor after meeting with Jaishankar

Stuck at war-zone like Ukraine? Do's & Don'ts that you should follow in conflict zones | VIDEO

If a war is unleashed against us...: Russian Foreign Minister warns West of considering 'Nuclear War'

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Moscow, Mar 03: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of considering 'nuclear war', which is 'not in the heads of Russians': AFP News Agency reported.

World War III will involve nuclear weapons, says Russia's Sergei Lavrov | Oneindia News

Russian Foreign Minister has told foreign media they ought to be wary of Western powers' statements on nuclear war - and not point the finger at Russia.

Sergey Lavrov cited NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's "erratic and hectic" propaganda and Biden saying the only alternative from the so-called "sanctions from hell was a third World War."

"It is in the minds of the Western politicians that they keep returning to a nuclear war. It is not in our minds, so we will not allow such provocations. If a war is unleashed against us, however, those that have those plans should think about what follows."

"Therefore I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance," Lavrov added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 16:09 [IST]