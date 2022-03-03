YouTube
    If a war is unleashed against us...: Russian Foreign Minister warns West of considering 'Nuclear War'

    Moscow, Mar 03: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of considering 'nuclear war', which is 'not in the heads of Russians': AFP News Agency reported.

      World War III will involve nuclear weapons, says Russia's Sergei Lavrov | Oneindia News

      Russian Foreign Minister has told foreign media they ought to be wary of Western powers' statements on nuclear war - and not point the finger at Russia.

      If a war is unleashed against us...: Russian Foreign Minister warns West of considering Nuclear War

      Sergey Lavrov cited NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's "erratic and hectic" propaganda and Biden saying the only alternative from the so-called "sanctions from hell was a third World War."

      "It is in the minds of the Western politicians that they keep returning to a nuclear war. It is not in our minds, so we will not allow such provocations. If a war is unleashed against us, however, those that have those plans should think about what follows."

      "Therefore I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance," Lavrov added.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 16:09 [IST]
      X