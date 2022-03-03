If a war is unleashed against us...: Russian Foreign Minister warns West of considering 'Nuclear War'
Moscow, Mar 03: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of considering 'nuclear war', which is 'not in the heads of Russians': AFP News Agency reported.
Russian Foreign Minister has told foreign media they ought to be wary of Western powers' statements on nuclear war - and not point the finger at Russia.
Sergey Lavrov cited NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's "erratic and hectic" propaganda and Biden saying the only alternative from the so-called "sanctions from hell was a third World War."
"It is in the minds of the Western politicians that they keep returning to a nuclear war. It is not in our minds, so we will not allow such provocations. If a war is unleashed against us, however, those that have those plans should think about what follows."
"Therefore I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance," Lavrov added.