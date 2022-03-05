'I'm in Kyiv, Nobody ran away anywhere': Ukraine President Zelenskyy rejects rumors he has fled to Poland

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyiv, Mar 05: Has President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy fled the country for Poland? A Russian legislator on Friday claimed that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has fled the country and is currently in Poland. Russian-state owned media Sputnik quoted Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as saying.

"Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He is now in Poland," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, reported Sputnik.

Amid rumours, Ukrainian MP Yevheniia Kravchuk has slammed Russian propaganda and refuted the rumours. Further, she remarked that President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to remain in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

"Information spread by Russian media that President Zelensky fled to Poland is fake news. He is in Ukraine, in Kyiv and is cooperating with the government and the militaries," said Yevheniia Kravchuk.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky himself also rejected rumors hat he has fled from the country. "I'm in Kyiv, at my workplace, I work. Nobody ran away anywhere", - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy from his office on Bankova Street.

The video appeared on his Instagram page.

"Every two days there is information that I have escaped somewhere: from Ukraine, from Kyiv, from the office. I am here, on the spot. No one has run away. We are working", - said President Zelensky denying the information that he allegedly left from Ukraine.