  • search
Trending ISRO Delhi Strike E-Cigarettes
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Howdy Modi: Trump hints at some announcement during Houston event

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Sep 19: US President Donald Trump has hinted that there "could be" some announcement by him at the mega "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday, where he would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addressing the 50,000-strong Indian diaspora.

    The White House on Monday announced that Trump would join Modi at the mega Houston rally on September 22 as a "special gesture" by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi would share a stage together. The event is the third meeting between the two leaders in three months, after the G-20 summit in Japan in June and the G-7 summit in France last month.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    "Could be. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters on Wednesday aboard Air Force One on his way back from California to Washington DC. He did not elaborate. He was responding to a question if there would be any announcement when he goes to Houston for the rally with the Indian leader.

    [India-US ties: Beyond 'Howdy Modi', USD 6 billion worth defence deals on the table]

    According to media reports, officials of the two countries are trying to finalise a trade deal before Prime Minister Modi and Trump meet in Houston. Trade tensions between India and the US have been rising with Trump complaining that tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American products were "no longer acceptable".

    The US in June terminated India's designation as beneficiary developing country under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme. India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products including almonds and apples from June 5, after the Trump administration revoked its preferential trade privileges. Reacting to a record number of 50,000 Indian-Americans registering for the event, Trump said the crowd for the event has now become bigger after it was announced that he would be going there.

    [Is Trump's presence at 'Howdy, Modi!' a PR exercise?]

    "He (Modi) has got a big crowd coming and I guess the crowd just got a lot bigger because they just announced - he asked, would I go, and I will go," Trump said. After the Houston event, Trump would travel to Ohio for an event with the visiting Australian Prime Minister.

    "Then we're stopping in Ohio on the way back and then I guess we do the United Nations the following week," the US President said.

    Trump also said that he has a great relationship with both India and Pakistan. Modi will be visiting the US from September 21-27 for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). It is his first US trip after winning a second term as prime minister in May. The two leaders are again scheduled to meet later in the week in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.

    PTI

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump narendra modi united states

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue