Hope Pakistan’s new govt will make South-Asia terror free: India at UN

    New York, Aug 30: India on Thursday said that it hopes the new government in Pakistan will work to build South Asian region terror free.

    Syed Akbaruddin, India's permanent representative to the United Nations said, "Regurgitating a failed approach, which has long been rejected, is neither reflective of pacific intent nor a display of pacific content."

    Syed Akbaruddin, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations

    Akbaruddin was speaking at an event of open debate on Maintenance of International Peace and Security at the United Nations.

    "We hope the new government of Pakistan will, rather than indulge in polemics, work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asian region, free of terror and violence," he said.

    "I take this opportunity to remind Pakistan, the one isolated delegation that made unwarranted references to an integral part of India, that pacific settlement requires pacific intent in thinking and pacific content in action," he further said.

    On the issue of "pacific settlement of disputes", Akbaruddin said that it can be achieved through a variety of mechanisms, as the UN Charter itself recognises.

    Hinting towards the disputes between India and Pakistan, he reiterated that "instead of putting the UN at the centre of mediation efforts and exhorting States to support them, the international community should lend encouragement to those most motivated and having the capacity to do so to settle these, as appropriate".

    He further added, "Today, there are numerous actors and many forms of pacific settlement that may be better suited to address different issues."

    Pakistan's newly-appointed Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his willingness to improve the relations between the border nations and said that his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the "core issue" of Kashmir, through talks. According to Pakistan's senior minister, Khan is also preparing a proposal to resolve the Kashmir issue.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 9:14 [IST]
