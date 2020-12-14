YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Having a baby amid pandemic was pretty scary: Felicity Jones

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 14: Actor Felicity Jones says welcoming her first child during the coronavirus pandemic was a pretty scary experience. Jones and her husband, filmmaker Charles Guard, became parent to their son back in April.

    In an interview with The Times, the 37-year-old actor said parenthood has been a rollercoaster ride. "To have a baby in an apocalyptic moment is pretty scary. My husband and I have been calling it double lockdown", Jones said.

    Having a baby amid pandemic was pretty scary: Felicity Jones

    "Parenting is just a rollercoaster of fatigue. You're pretty much removed from the world anyway in those first few months. And at least I don't have to feel a sense of missing out. I'm really ready for a few crazy parties. I am even thinking about the possibility of wearing jeans again", she added.

    Hollywood to make movie on Thailand cave rescue ops

    The Rogue One actor said apart from taking care of her baby, she is utilizing her time at home to get fitter.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X