Harvest moon 2022: Why was it farmers' pet and where to watch it

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Sep 10: Stargazers are in for a visual treat when they get to watch the bright, round 'Harvest Moon' shortly after sunset on September 10 and they can binge-watch the same for the next three days. Interestingly, this fascinating lunar event is known as 'Harvest moon' as in olden times, the bright moonlight would help farmers carry on with their harvests late into the night.

The fascinating lunar event, which occurs just before the fall equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, will begin in September of the Gregorian calendar. This year, the full moon will be visible on September 10 at 3.28 IST. The moon will appear full for about three days from Thursday evening to Sunday morning.

Why is it called the Harvest moon?

The term 'harvest moon' refers to the full, bright moon that occurs closest to the start of autumn. The name dates from the time before electricity, when farmers depended on the moon's light to harvest their crops late into the night. The moon's light was particularly important during fall, when harvests are the largest.

On an average, the moon rises about 50 minutes later each day, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the moon seems to rise at nearly the same time: just 25 to 30 minutes later across the globe.

What are the different names of September Full moon?

The Harvest Moon is an old European name for this full moon; the Oxford English Dictionary cites the year 1706 for the first published use of the name. Since the Harvest Moon is not always in September, other European names for the full Moon in September are the Fruit Moon, as a number of fruits ripen as the end of Summer approaches, or the Barley Moon, from the harvesting and threshing of the barley.

Timings:

The moon technically becomes full at a certain time. It is Saturday at 3.29 p.m. IST when the Harvest Moon likely occurs, according to media reports.

Where to see the 'Harvest Moon'?

This moon is also visible a day before or after, when it will appear to the human eye to be equally full and produce the optical illusion that makes it appear so enormous over the horizon at sunset. However, what makes it look so large to the eye is still debated, but it's worth stepping outside to see it. Simply find a spot with a great view to the eastern horizon and head out after sunset.

The full moon always rises in the east at dusk (opposite a sunset, or thereabouts) and sets in the west the following morning (opposite a sunrise).

In India, the Pitru Paksha begins on the day of the full moon.