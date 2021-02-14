Greatest witch hunt in history of US, Trump says after acquittal in impeachment trial

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Feb 14: Following his acquittal in the second impeachment trial, former US President, Donald Trump said that this was the greatest witch hunt in the history of the US.

Trump released a statement soon after the acquittal, saying "no president has ever gone through anything like it".

"It is a sad commentary on the times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree," he said.

"I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate," he said.

This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country, he said.

"No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago," Trump said.

The Washington Post said that the result underscored Trump's continued grip on most Republicans despite the party losing control of both the White House and Congress during his tumultuous tenure.

"I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth. My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country," Trump said in the statement.