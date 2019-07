'Gratified as a lawyer', says Harish Salve on ICJ's verdict in Jadhav case

International

pti-PTI

By PTI

London, July 17: India's lead counsel on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case Harish Salve said on Wednesday he was "very happy" with the ICJ's verdict which would prevent his execution and ensure justice for the Indian national.

Addressing a press conference at the Indian High Commission in London, Salve said the critical part of the verdict which called for an "effective review and reconsideration" of Jadhav's conviction was that he has to be allowed consular access as Pakistan breached the Vienna Convention.

"I am gratified as a lawyer. I feel a sense of relief with the verdict... The court said there is no question of execution... so, I am very happy," he said.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ruled that Pakistan must make an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and death sentence of Indian national Jadhav and grant him consular access, in a victory for India in the high-profile case.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India. A 16-member bench led by President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf by 15-1 votes ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav".

Salve said the next step for India would be to ensure that Jadhav gets a fair trial in accordance with Pakistan's Constitution and gets justice.

He said the world court ruled that Pakistan committed a breach by not informing Jadhav's detention and arrest for three months. Salve described the ICJ's ruling as a victory of the rule of law.