Golden Globe Awards 2023: Check out the complete winners' list

Los Angeles, Jan 11: The 80th Golden Globe Awards honors the best in film and American television of 2022, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

It was held on January 10, 2023, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with it being aired live in the United States on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony.

A Proud Moment for Indian Cinema

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song-motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu". The blockbuster Telugu movie was also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony, but lost it to 'Argentina 1985'.MM Keeravani, who created history by winning best original song-motion picture at Golden Globe Award for his 'Naatu Naatu' song, thanked the entire team in his acceptance speech.

"Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award. I am very much overwhelmed with this great moment. I am excited to share this with my wife, who is sitting right there. It's been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else," he said in the clip shared on the official social media page of the Golden Globe Awards.

He said, "I was planning not to say those words when I got an award like this. But sorry to say, I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to - in order of priority my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli, for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshith, without him this wouldn't have happened, and Kaala Bhairava who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist, Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava who rendered the song with high energy, and NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you, all."

Check out the winners' list:

BEST FILM (DRAMA): The Fabelmans

BEST FILM (MUSICAL/COMEDY) : The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST DIRECTOR: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) : Cate Blanchett, Tar

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA): Austin Butler, Elvis

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) : Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) : Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SCREENPLAY : Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST NON: ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM : Argentina, 1985 from Argentina.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM :Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE : Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

BEST ORIGINAL SONG :Naatu Naatu, RRR