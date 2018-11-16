Godavari Launches their New Brand "Paneer” - The Mall Concept Food Court

The fastest growing Indian restaurant chain in the world "Godavari" now rolled out their new brand called "Paneer - The Mall concept" which is a food court concept in the major malls across the country.

This is the first South Indian Quick service restaurant in the malls in the country. The first location was opened in the Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold, NJ.

The unique food court concept is getting a tremendous response as it is very hard to find Indian food in the malls especially South Indian food.

"Many shoppers crave for getting a Dosa and Biryani when they are tired shopping and we experienced ourselves many times and this made us come out with this unique concept named Paneer'" said Jaswanth Reddy from "Team" Godavari.

He also added that we had got many inquiries for the franchising of this concept and we started working on some of them in the major malls and anyone interested can reach out to us directly.

Paneer would be serving the Veg and Non Veg combos with rice, naan and different curries everyday along with Dosas, Biryanis and many other South Indian dishes. Paneer in Freehold mall is being appreciated by many local food lovers for the quality and taste.

"We are growing big and bigger every day and this is just one of our new concepts and we are going to roll out many in the near future along with opening Godavari in many countries" added Koushik Koganti.

Feel free to reach out to us for franchising options of Paneer via email: Franchise@godavarius.com

Come and enjoy the special delicacy from "Paneer" in Freehold Raceway Mall.

Location:

PANEER - Authentic Indian Grill

FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL

FREEHOLD, NJ.

Contact:

Jaswanth Reddy Mukka

Jaswanth@godavarius.com

269-873-8733

Thanks again.... Hope you all enjoy our cooking....

www.Paneer.us

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC