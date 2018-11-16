  • search

Godavari Launches their New Brand "Paneer” - The Mall Concept Food Court

By Smriti Pathak
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The fastest growing Indian restaurant chain in the world "Godavari" now rolled out their new brand called "Paneer - The Mall concept" which is a food court concept in the major malls across the country.

    Godavari Launches their New Brand Paneer” - The Mall Concept Food Court

    This is the first South Indian Quick service restaurant in the malls in the country. The first location was opened in the Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold, NJ.

    The unique food court concept is getting a tremendous response as it is very hard to find Indian food in the malls especially South Indian food.

    "Many shoppers crave for getting a Dosa and Biryani when they are tired shopping and we experienced ourselves many times and this made us come out with this unique concept named Paneer'" said Jaswanth Reddy from "Team" Godavari.

    He also added that we had got many inquiries for the franchising of this concept and we started working on some of them in the major malls and anyone interested can reach out to us directly.

    Paneer would be serving the Veg and Non Veg combos with rice, naan and different curries everyday along with Dosas, Biryanis and many other South Indian dishes. Paneer in Freehold mall is being appreciated by many local food lovers for the quality and taste.

    "We are growing big and bigger every day and this is just one of our new concepts and we are going to roll out many in the near future along with opening Godavari in many countries" added Koushik Koganti.

    Feel free to reach out to us for franchising options of Paneer via email: Franchise@godavarius.com

    Come and enjoy the special delicacy from "Paneer" in Freehold Raceway Mall.

    Location:
    PANEER - Authentic Indian Grill
    FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL
    FREEHOLD, NJ.

    Contact:
    Jaswanth Reddy Mukka
    Jaswanth@godavarius.com
    269-873-8733

    Thanks again.... Hope you all enjoy our cooking....

    www.Paneer.us

    Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC

    Read more about:

    godavari restaurant indian south indian

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue