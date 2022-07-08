YouTube
  • search
Trending Shinzo Abe Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ghana reports 2 suspected cases of Marburg virus

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Geneva, Jul 8: The World Health Organisation says Ghana has reported two possible cases of the Ebola-like Marburg virus disease, which if confirmed would mark the first-ever such infections in the West African country.

    The disease, a very infectious hemorrhagic fever in the same family as Ebola, is spread to people by fruit bats and transmitted among people through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people and surfaces, WHO said. Marburg is potentially very harmful and deadly: Case fatality rates in past outbreaks have ranged from 24% to 88%.

    Ghana reports 2 suspected cases of Marburg virus

    WHO says a preliminary analysis of samples taken from two patients from Ghana's southern Ashanti region - both of whom died - turned up positive, but they were forwarded for full confirmation to the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal, which works with the U.N. health agency.

    The two patients had been taken to a local hospital with symptoms including diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, WHO said in a statement. “Preparations for a possible outbreak response are being set up swiftly as further investigations are underway,” WHO said, adding that it is deploying experts to support health authorities in Ghana.

    New COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India monitored by WHONew COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in India monitored by WHO

    WHO said that if confirmed as Marburg, the cases would mark only the second time that the disease has been detected in West Africa - after Guinea confirmed a single case detected in August. The outbreak in Guinea was declared over five weeks later. Previous Marburg outbreaks and individual cases have appeared in Angola, Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda, WHO said.

    PTI

    Comments

    More WHO News  

    Read more about:

    who ebola ghana infections

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X