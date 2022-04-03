YouTube
    'Ghabrana nahi hai': Imran Khan calls for fresh election after no-trust motion dismissed in Pakistan assembly

    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Apr 03: Pakistan prime minister on Sunday called for fresh election shortly after a no confidence motion against him was rejected in the National Assembly over security concerns.

    Imran Khan, in an address to the nation on Sunday, said he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve assemblies.

    The premier said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that "treason" was being committed in front of the nation. "I want to say, 'ghabrana nahi hai' (do not worry). God is watching over Pakistan."

    He said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

    His announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

