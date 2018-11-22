  • search

Germany: Young adult overspeeds to celebrate new licence, loses it in 49 minutes

    Berlin, Nov 22: Well, this was really really fast. A just-turned-adult male in Hemer, Germany, managed to get his licence but he lost it again in less than an hour, thanks to the exuberance of youth.

    According to a report in National Public Radio, USA, the teenager went to celebrate his achievement of getting a licence on Tuesday but he erred in accelerating too high, leading to double the legal speed and he ended up losing his licence once the lawkeepers found him overspeeding (driving at almost 100 kmph in a zone where the permissible limit is 50kmph). It took just 49 minutes for the young adult to lose his earning.

    Even the police were amused. They wrote on their Facebook account: "Some things last forever - some not even an hour." They also shared an image of two police officers checking vehicle speeds, which read: "License gone in 49 minutes".

    The man was also slapped with a fine and will be in probation before being able to drive again.

    The police believed that the man was trying to impress his four friends in the car after getting his licence to drive.

    Thursday, November 22, 2018
