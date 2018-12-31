Germany: ‘Fed up’ with husband, woman lists his name online for sale at £16

Berlin, Dec 31: This world has become too materialistic a place no doubt but when one makes such a move as story here says, it's quite unbelievable to say the least. A woman recently listed her husband who she is married to for seven years on eBay for sale with an asking price of just £16 (Rs 1,422.11)!

According to an article in The Sun, the woman took the drastic move since she was "fed up" with her partner's negative views on things. The 40-year-old woman from Hamburg known by the name of Dortre L said in the ad titled "Husband, used" and illustrated it with the pair's Christmas tree. She said that they didn't "belong together any more", the report added.

"Dear women who may be interested," Dorte L wrote. "Over the first two days of Christmas I have realised that we simply don't belong together any more. I would like to give up my husband. I am happy to negotiate the price. But no exchange. Please send me inquiries over email."

'Dorte' told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper: "The advert was very well received. I got a lot of positive feedback and someone sent me a lot of smiley emoticons. I didn't want to make a drama out of it at all. It was just for some amusement." She also added that her husband was not aware about the advertisement till the newspaper revealed it. She also said that the price she set for her husband was as per her lucky number.

A German woman auctioned her virginity online earlier this year

This is not, however, the first time that a woman in Germany did something incredible. In August this year, a German woman aged 36 who did not have sex auctioned her virginity online for €250,000 (Rs 2 crore almost) - adding that her age drove up the bids, DailyMail reported.