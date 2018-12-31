  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Germany: ‘Fed up’ with husband, woman lists his name online for sale at £16

    By
    |

    Berlin, Dec 31: This world has become too materialistic a place no doubt but when one makes such a move as story here says, it's quite unbelievable to say the least. A woman recently listed her husband who she is married to for seven years on eBay for sale with an asking price of just £16 (Rs 1,422.11)!

    Germany: ‘Fed up’ with husband, woman lists his name online for sale at £16

    According to an article in The Sun, the woman took the drastic move since she was "fed up" with her partner's negative views on things. The 40-year-old woman from Hamburg known by the name of Dortre L said in the ad titled "Husband, used" and illustrated it with the pair's Christmas tree. She said that they didn't "belong together any more", the report added.

    Also Read | Shocking: Woman objects to eve-teasing; Thrashed, stripped and paraded naked

    "Dear women who may be interested," Dorte L wrote. "Over the first two days of Christmas I have realised that we simply don't belong together any more. I would like to give up my husband. I am happy to negotiate the price. But no exchange. Please send me inquiries over email."

    The advert was titled "Husband, used" and illustrated with the pair's Christmas tree.

    'Dorte' told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper: "The advert was very well received. I got a lot of positive feedback and someone sent me a lot of smiley emoticons. I didn't want to make a drama out of it at all. It was just for some amusement." She also added that her husband was not aware about the advertisement till the newspaper revealed it. She also said that the price she set for her husband was as per her lucky number.

    A German woman auctioned her virginity online earlier this year

    This is not, however, the first time that a woman in Germany did something incredible. In August this year, a German woman aged 36 who did not have sex auctioned her virginity online for €250,000 (Rs 2 crore almost) - adding that her age drove up the bids, DailyMail reported.

    Read more about:

    germany woman bizarre husband online sale

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue