  • search

G20 Summit: US, Mexico, Canada ink new pact replacing NAFTA

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Buenos Aires, Dec 1: US President Donald Trump on Friday, November 30, signed a revised North American trade pact with the leaders of Canada and Mexico which he called "groundbreaking" and a benefit for the "working people".

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    The new pact will replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA which Trump has been targeting for long and dubbed a "disaster".

    Also Read | G20 Summit: Moscow disappointed over cancellation of Trump-Putin talks

    However, the new pact had his moments of concern as tensions over tariffs, the layoffs at General Motors and also questions over the pact's prospects in the Congress made the celebrations over it a bit hazy.

    Trump, his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the agreement on the sidelines of the two-day G20 Summit that started in Buenos Aires on Friday. The pact was signed after two years of negotiations. It still has to be approved by the three nations' respective legislatures.

    Also Read | G20 Summit: Putin-Trump talks are on, says Russia after US threat to cancel meeting

    On Saturday, Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after the meet and all quarters will be watching it closely expecting that it eases the ongoing trade war between the two big economies.

    Read more about:

    g20 summit argentina buenos aires donald trump usa mexico canada

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue