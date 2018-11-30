G20 Summit: Moscow disappointed over cancellation of Trump-Putin talks

Moscow, Nov 30: Russia said that the scheduled talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were on even after the US threatened to cancel them in the wake of the Ukraine crisis. But Trump abruptly cancelled the meeting on Thursday, November 29, and it has left the Kremlin utterly disappointed.

"We regret the US administration's decision to cancel the meeting," the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

He also said that the cancellation of talks meant discussion on key issues on international and bilateral agenda between the two countries will be postponed for an indefinite period. He also said that Putin was ready for the talks with Trump.

The two leaders were supposed to meet on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday, December 1, but Trump abruptly cancelled it.

The US president's decision came almost immediately after his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen conceded that he lied to the Congress about key details in the negotiations over the construction of Trump Tower in Moscow. Trump though said Cohen was telling the prosecutors what they wanted to listen to save his own skin.