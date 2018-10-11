Frustrated with social pressure, woman marries herself

London, Oct 11: This is perhaps the most emphatic statement on individual liberty. A woman -- a 32-year-old student of Oxford - was so fed up with the social pressure of marriage that she decided to end all controversy by marrying herself! Lulu Jemimah, a single Ugandan woman who is studying creative writing at the prestigious university, set up a mock wedding party and even invited her family and friends to it. There was, however, no groom at the event and Lulu, wearing a beautiful wedding dress, told the guests that she was getting married to none other but herself, according to a Daily Mail report.

Lulu also said that her decision to marry herself did not go down well with her family and friends but she did not budge from her "commitment" to herself and education. She also said that her marriage cost her just two pounds - her taxi fare to reach the venue.

Also Read | Firefighter leaves own wedding midway to douse fire; bride says it's fine

"I have a strong passion in life and I am committed to achieving my goals at becoming an academic. But all my family wanted to ask me was when I planned to get married - which is very important back in Uganda - followed by when I would be having children and starting a family," Lulu was quoted by the website as saying.

Lulu's parents did not attend her self-marriage but she later explained her situation to them. She said her mother was a bit confused and hurt but told her that even by wearing a wedding dress, she proved that she was ready to wed.

Also Read | SC's verdict on adultery draws mixed reactions, some say it's regressive

The woman also set up a GoFundMe page to fund her tuition and she shared her story and pictures from the occasion on it.