    France: Knife-wielding man shot dead after attacking police in Avignon

    By
    |

    Avignon, Oct 29: Second violent terror attack was reported in France. A man wielding a knife reportedly threatened passers-by and police on the streets of Avignon in France.

    The attack took place at approximately 11:15 local time. According to French media, the alleged attacker shouted, "Allahu akbar," as he lunged at the officers.

    The incident took place just hours after a similar attack in Nice.

    Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in French Church at Nice

    An attacker had shouted the same expression, meaning 'God is greatest' in Arabic, before beheading two people and killing at least one other person inside the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice, just as a service started.

    Meanwhile, French diplomatic authorities in Saudi Arabia have confirmed an attempted knife attack on the country's consulate in Jeddah. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody. One security guard was injured in the incident and taken to hospital.

    Authorities are yet to confirm an exact motive for the two attacks or whether they were both related.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
