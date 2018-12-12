Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    France: Gunman kills 4 people at busy Christmas market in Strasbourg; accused at large

    By
    |

    Strasbourg, Dec 12: Four people were killed and twelve injured at the famed Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

    A manhunt has been launched after the killer opened fire at around 8 pm (1900 GMT) on one of the city's busiest streets, sending crowds of evening shoppers fleeing for safety.

    France: Gunman kills 4 people at busy Christmas market in Strasbourg; accused at large
    Image Courtesy: @DDNewsLive

    The gunman crossed a bridge and entered the historical center of the city firing on people, police said. Twelve people were wounded in Tuesday's attack, and the gunman fled the scene and remains at large, they added.

    Also Read | Macron vows tax relief, urges calm in bid to quell protests in Paris

    The gunman has been identified and was on a watchlist of suspected extremists, a statement from local security services said.

    France's security forces, already on high alert after a series of terror attacks since 2015, are particularly stretched at the moment due to anti-government protests that have swept the country.

    The attack came as President Emmanuel Macron was grappling with the "yellow-vest" protest movement. The French leader was meeting at the Élysée Palace with lawmakers from his Republic on the Move party when an adviser entered the room and handed him a piece of paper, a lawmaker present said.

    Read more about:

    france dead gunman shooting christmas

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue