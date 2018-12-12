Home News International France: Gunman kills 4 people at busy Christmas market in Strasbourg; accused at large

Strasbourg, Dec 12: Four people were killed and twelve injured at the famed Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

A manhunt has been launched after the killer opened fire at around 8 pm (1900 GMT) on one of the city's busiest streets, sending crowds of evening shoppers fleeing for safety.

The gunman crossed a bridge and entered the historical center of the city firing on people, police said. Twelve people were wounded in Tuesday's attack, and the gunman fled the scene and remains at large, they added.

The gunman has been identified and was on a watchlist of suspected extremists, a statement from local security services said.

France's security forces, already on high alert after a series of terror attacks since 2015, are particularly stretched at the moment due to anti-government protests that have swept the country.

The attack came as President Emmanuel Macron was grappling with the "yellow-vest" protest movement. The French leader was meeting at the Élysée Palace with lawmakers from his Republic on the Move party when an adviser entered the room and handed him a piece of paper, a lawmaker present said.