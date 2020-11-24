Trump clears way for Biden administration, says do what needs to be done

Formal transition begins with Trump saying he would cooperate

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Nov 24: The General Administration has acknowledged Joe Biden as the apparent winner of the US presidential elections.

"I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," Trump said of Emily Murphy, the General Services Administration chief. Trump however said that he would still continue to contest the outcome of the elections.

Because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results, I have determined that you may access the post-election resources and services described in Section 3 of the Act upon request," Murphy said in a letter to Biden.fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same, Trump said in a tweet.

Biden's team welcomed the decision and said it will provide the incoming administration with the resources and support necessary to carry out a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.

"Today's decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track. This final decision is a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies" Biden's team also said.