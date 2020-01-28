  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    First coronavirus case confirmed in Germany

    By PTI
    |

    Berlin, Jan 28: Health authorities in Germany's southern Bavarian region have confirmed the country's first case of the deadly coronavirus spreading in China. The virus, which can cause a pneumonia-like acute respiratory infection, has in a matter of weeks killed more than 80 people and infected some 2,740 in China, while cases have been identified in more than a dozen other countries.

    "A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus," a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that the patient was under surveillance in an isolation ward.

    First coronavirus case confirmed in Germany

    The ministry gave no further details on how the patient came to be infected but said he was in a "medically good state".

    Coronavirus epidemic: Death toll climbs to 80 in China with 2,744 confirmed cases

    France was the first European country to be affected by the outbreak, which has reported three known cases of the virus. All three had recently travelled to China and have been placed in isolation. Germany has recommended its citizens avoid "unnecessary" trips to China as the virus spreads. The country is also considering the possible evacuation of its nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus germany

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X