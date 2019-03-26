  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Filipino woman who sheltered Snowden granted refugee status in Canada

    By PTI
    |

    Toronto, Mar 26: A Filipino woman who helped shelter former NSA contractor Edward Snowden when he fled to Hong Kong has been granted refugee status in Canada.

    Lawyer Robert Tibbo said that his client Vanessa Rodel and her daughter Keana would arrive in Canada on Monday. Tibbo represented Rodel as she sought asylum in Hong Kong in 2013 due to an alleged kidnap and rape by militants in her homeland.

    File photo of Edward Snowden
    File photo of Edward Snowden

    The attorney asked her to help Snowden hide out there after he leaked documents revealing extensive U.S. government surveillance. Tibbo said Hong Kong rejected Rodel's asylum request and since then officials there have grilled her over her contacts with Snowden, who now lives in exile in Russia.

    Tibbo and a nonprofit group called For the Refugees wants Canada to accept five others who helped Snowden. Snowden's lawyer decided to go public with the identities of the refugees after learning that movie director Oliver Stone had found out about them and would incorporate their role into his film on Snowden, which was released in 2016. The three families, who didn't realize they were harboring one of the world's most wanted figures at the time, said they feared being sent back.

    [Revealed: Why Edward Snowden believes Osama bin Laden is still alive]

    "Since that became public they have been targeted by the Hong Kong government who called up all of their refugee claimants and denied them all on the same day after about a half hour," For the Refugees spokesman Ethan Cox said.

    "They have had their support payments cut off. They've only been able to survive off donations to our non-profit." Snowden tweeted about Rodel and her daughter.

    "Thank you to all those in Canada and around the world who have made this possible," he wrote in French.

    "After so many years, the first of the families who helped me is free and has a future. But the work is not over — with solidarity and compassion, Canada can save them all." Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she could not comment on privately sponsored refugee applications.

    PTI

    More EDWARD SNOWDEN News

    Read more about:

    edward snowden canada

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue