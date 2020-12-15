Files of China: At least 123 loyalists of Communist Party infiltrated Pfizer, AstraZeneca

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, Dec 15: Leaked documents have shown that members of the Chinese Communist Party have been working in the British Consulates, universities and some of the leading companies in the UK.

Members who swear a solemn oath to guard party secrets, be loyal to the party, work hard, fight for communism through their lives and never betray the party are understood to have secured jobs in British consulates. Among them is a senior official at the British consulate in Shanghai and the official describes their role as supporting mnistries and officials on visit to East China.

According to the report, a detailed analysis by The Mail on Sunday says that Pfizer and AstraZeneca both involved the development of coronavirus vaccines employed a total of 123 party loyalists.

Documents have confirmed that China is using its communist party workers to infiltrate consulates of foreign countries and multinational companies of repute, including the coronavirus vaccine maker, Pfizer.

The Australian media reports show that the Communist Party of China operatives have infiltrated at least 10 consulates in Chinese commercial hub Shanghai. It has been termed as a coordinated effort by the CPC for over a decade, included consulates of the UK, US, India, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Italy and South Africa.

The recruitments were made through the Shanghai Foreign Agency Service Department. Among the MNCs, the CPC infiltrated Pfizer and Boeing.

The documents leaked to an Australian publication by a whistleblower contain information about around 20 lakh CPC members. Scores of operatives of the CPC were found to be in various American universities in July when Houston's Chinese consulate was closed over alleged targeting of US energy firms.