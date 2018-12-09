Facing power outage at home, man takes daughter to local subway station to do homework

  • search
    Beijing, Dec 8: This story reiterates the fact that the Chinese are known for their no-letting up attitude. Last Sunday, December 2, a father was seen bringing his daughter to the subway station in the Chinese city of Wuhan with books and papers.

    Image Courtesy: shanghai.ist

    The reason for the duo arriving at the subway station with the stuff is that they had a power outage at home and since they girl had to finish her homework, they chose to go to the station to get light and complete the task sitting there, according to Shanghaiist. That the father and daughter started working sitting on the floor around 9.16 pm was caught on the surveillance camera.

    The station master was moved by the incident and invited the two to his office and gave them a table, chairs besides offering hot tea. The girl completed her homework around 11 pm and her father accompanied her during that time.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 16:28 [IST]
