Facebook goes offline for over 90mins, thanks to 'network issues'

Posted By: PTI
    Washington, Sep 3: Facebook users around the world reported the social network was briefly inaccessible on Monday (Sep 3), with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

    Representational photo
    Reports of issues on the downdetector.com website began around 2100 GMT, with users particularly affected in North America and Europe. The outage lasted less than 90 minutes before normal service resumed. Some users had read-only access while others were unable to log in.

    "Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing or posting to various Facebook services," a Facebook spokesman said. "We quickly investigated and started restoring access, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We're sorry for the inconvenience."

