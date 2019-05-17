F-16 fighter jet crashes into building in California; Pilot ejects safely

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Sacramento, May 17: A pilot ejected safely just minutes before an F-16 fighter jet crashed into a building at the end of a runway near March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley of California in the US on Thursday.

The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the air base in Riverside County, U.S. Air Force Maj. Perry Covington said.

Major Perry Covington, director of public affairs at the base, said that the pilot ejected before the crash on Thursday and was not hurt.

Pentagon rejects US media report on Pak's F-16 count, says 'not aware of any investigation'

The pilot managed to eject from the aircraft and was receiving medical treatment, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Twelve people who were inside the tilt-up building when it was struck were treated for injuries or exposure caused by debris, Cal Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera. They were also decontaminated with a water hose due to possible exposure to hazardous chemicals.