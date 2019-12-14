  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explosion in south Nepal, 3 killed, another 3 injured

    By PTI
    |

    Kathmandu, Dec 14: An explosion at a house in a southern Nepal town killed three people including the owner, his son and a police officer who responded to the call about the device, police said Saturday.

    The explosion just after midnight at Mahendranagar town also injured another police officer and the son and daughter of the house owner, a local businessman who ran a medicine store.

    Explosion in south Nepal, 3 killed, another 3 injured
    Representational Image

    The owner had spotted a suspicious device planted at the entrance gate of his house and called the police.

    Sudan ceramics factory explosion: 18 Indians killed among 23 people

      Congress holds 'Bharat Bachao' rally to corner Modi govt and more news | OneIndia News

      The officers were checking the device when it exploded. Authorities were investigating the explosion but there were no immediate suspects.

      No one has claimed responsibility. The town is located 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of the capital, Kathmandu.

      More EXPLOSION News

      Read more about:

      explosion nepal killed kathmandu

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue