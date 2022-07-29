Explosion at Kabul international cricket Stadium during Afghanistan T20 tournament | VIDEO

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kabul, July 29: An explosion was reported inside Kabul's main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, an official of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said. As many as 4 people were injured during the incident, however, no fatalities were reported.

The spectators were seen rushing to safety as chaos ensued after the explosion as there were tensions among all those present in the stadium.

"The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured," the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

Apparently, the second innings is underway following the blast.