YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Explosion at Kabul international cricket Stadium during Afghanistan T20 tournament | VIDEO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, July 29: An explosion was reported inside Kabul's main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, an official of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said. As many as 4 people were injured during the incident, however, no fatalities were reported.

    Explosion at Kabul international cricket Stadium during Afghanistan T20 tournament | VIDEO

    The spectators were seen rushing to safety as chaos ensued after the explosion as there were tensions among all those present in the stadium.

    The Shpageeza Cricket League is a Twenty20 cricket tournament organized by the Afghanistan Cricket Board every year in Afghanistan.

    "The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured," the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

    Apparently, the second innings is underway following the blast.

    Comments

    More KABUL News  

    Read more about:

    kabul stadium

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X