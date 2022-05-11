EU condemns Sri Lanka attacks, China monitors situation closely

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Colombo, May 11: The European Union has condemned the attack on civilians in Sri Lanka which had sparked off deadly rioting on the island. China on the other hand said that it was closely following the events in the country.

"The European Union (EU) and its 27 Member States are monitoring closely developments in Sri Lanka.The EU condemns the recent vicious attack against peaceful protestors in Colombo, which triggered further violence after a month of peaceful demonstrations," a statement by the bloc read.

The EU also urged people to refrain from violence and show restraint. Further the bloc also said that an investigation should be ordered into the events and hold accountable those instigating the violence.

"All efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus, within constitutional mandate & to resolve economic crisis," President Gotabaya Rakapaksa said in a tweet.

China said that it was closely following the turn of events in the island nation. China has substantial investments in Sri Lanka. Beijing asked its nationals working in the island nation to be on alert and guard against risks.

The bloodshed and conflict took place in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo and other places causing relatively large casualties, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters.

"Closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. We are deeply concerned by the violence against peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders, and are urging all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country's economic and political challenges," the US state department bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a tweet.

Experts have said that if the President decides to step down in the wake of growing pressure, the constitution outlines provisions for parliament to vote in a new leader. Hence there will be no power vacuum in case the President steps down.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 8:21 [IST]