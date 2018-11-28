Elon Musk wants to live on Mars even if there's good chance of death

Washington, Nov 28: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said there's "70 per cent chance that he will go to Mars", despite a "good chance" of him not surviving either on his way or after landing, the media reported.

"We've recently made a number of breakthroughs that I... am just really fired up about," Musk was quoted as saying in an interview with Axios on HBO on Sunday, the CNET reported.

"I'm talking about moving there," said a thrilled Musk, as he spoke about his ambition. He, however, agreed that the risks were high. "Your probability of dying on Mars is much higher than on Earth," Musk said, adding "There's a good chance of death."

Musk recently began speaking about his personal aspirations to fly in space, as he said in September he might join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on a trip around the moon planned for 2023.

When SpaceX announced Maezawa as the first person to sign with the company for a private flight, Musk said he was "not sure" when he would go.

SpaceX's plans for taking humans to the moon and Mars hinge on its development of Starship: A massive rocket the size of a 32 story building and capable of carrying dozens of people.