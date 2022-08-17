India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Elon Musk now says he is buying Manchester United; Internet confused

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Aug 17: Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was buying English football club Manchester United. Taking to micro-blogging platform, Musk wrote,''To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party." And shortly after this tweet, he said, "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

    Elon Musk now says he is buying Manchester United; Internet confused
    Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk

    While it was not immediately clear whether the billionaire investor was serious about pursuing a deal, his tweet took the internet by storm.

    Is Elon Musk starting his own social media platform amid legal tussle with Twitter?Is Elon Musk starting his own social media platform amid legal tussle with Twitter?

    The American Glazer family, which controls the club, has been facing the ire of the Manchester United fans due to the team's struggles on the pitch - the Old Trafford-based club is currently at the bottom of the Premier League after a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford in an away game. In recent years, Manchester United fans have protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005.

    Musk's tweet garnered tens of thousands of likes within minutes and triggered hilarious responses from social media users.

    One of the Twitter users asked, "Do you really think he's gunna buy? Or just talking rubbish."

    Referring to Tesla CEO's legal battle over Twitter, another user took a shot at Musk and pointed at the deal that failed to materialise.

    "If they keep playing like they have been you'll get a discount," wrote one user. Another replied, "United players finally going to be dangerous in Space."

    Many pointed to his recent flip-flop over the deal with Twitter. Earlier this year, Musk offered to buy the social media firm but backed out of the deal claiming that the social media platform has a larger number of "spam bots" and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

    Comments

    More ELON MUSK News  

    Read more about:

    elon musk

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X