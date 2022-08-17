Elon Musk now says he is buying Manchester United; Internet confused

Washington, Aug 17: Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was buying English football club Manchester United. Taking to micro-blogging platform, Musk wrote,''To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party." And shortly after this tweet, he said, "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

While it was not immediately clear whether the billionaire investor was serious about pursuing a deal, his tweet took the internet by storm.

The American Glazer family, which controls the club, has been facing the ire of the Manchester United fans due to the team's struggles on the pitch - the Old Trafford-based club is currently at the bottom of the Premier League after a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford in an away game. In recent years, Manchester United fans have protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005.

Musk's tweet garnered tens of thousands of likes within minutes and triggered hilarious responses from social media users.

One of the Twitter users asked, "Do you really think he's gunna buy? Or just talking rubbish."

Referring to Tesla CEO's legal battle over Twitter, another user took a shot at Musk and pointed at the deal that failed to materialise.

"If they keep playing like they have been you'll get a discount," wrote one user. Another replied, "United players finally going to be dangerous in Space."

Many pointed to his recent flip-flop over the deal with Twitter. Earlier this year, Musk offered to buy the social media firm but backed out of the deal claiming that the social media platform has a larger number of "spam bots" and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 9:14 [IST]