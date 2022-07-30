YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Elon Musk countersues Twitter over $44 billion deal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, July 30: Elon Musk has countersued Twitter, escalating his against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.

    Although the 164-page document was not publicly available, under court rules a redacted version could soon be made public, according to Reuters.

    Elon Musk countersues Twitter over $44 billion deal
    File photo of Elon Musk

    Musk's lawsuit was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17 to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Twitter, Elon Musk head to October trial over USD 44 billion deal</a><a href=" title="Twitter, Elon Musk head to October trial over USD 44 billion deal" />Twitter, Elon Musk head to October trial over USD 44 billion deal

    Elon Musk said that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.

    The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world's richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead.

    Comments

    More ELON MUSK News  

    Read more about:

    elon musk twitter social media

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 8:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X