Elon Musk countersues Twitter over $44 billion deal

oi-Deepika S

Washington, July 30: Elon Musk has countersued Twitter, escalating his against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase.

Although the 164-page document was not publicly available, under court rules a redacted version could soon be made public, according to Reuters.

Musk's lawsuit was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17 to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter, Elon Musk head to October trial over USD 44 billion deal

Elon Musk said that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.

The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world's richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead.

Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 8:18 [IST]